Georgia Tech football leaped four spots to reclaim the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference power rankings. But Pittsburgh placed the Yellow Jackets in jeopardy of losing the No. 1 slot. And perhaps a bid to the ACC title game.

The Panthers pounded the Yellow Jackets early by taking a 28-0 lead. Mason Heintschel powered the early start by throwing two touchdowns and rushing for one. Georgia Tech sliced the lead to 28-14, though, as quarterback Haynes King combined for two touchdowns.

King then led a 75-yard drive deep into the Pitt red zone, with the chance to cut the lead to seven. However, Braylan Lovelace deflated the GT momentum off this epic pick six — forcing things to go from bad to worse of the Jackets' side.

100 YARD PITT-SIX 🔥💨 Pittsburgh's defense comes up BIG‼️

Pitt later watched Jamal Haynes power into the end zone to place Georgia Tech down by 14. But still, Pitt's 42-28 win painted the picture of one more massive shakeup in the ACC title race.

Pitt vs. Georgia Tech complicating ACC Championship picture, CFP bid

As a Power Four conference, the ACC still presents its argument into getting one of the 12-team bids for the College Football Playoff.

However, Pitt's effort on Saturday further complicates the picture.

Georgia Tech already took one conference loss to North Carolina State. Falling to the Panthers creates a new tailspin in the standings.

Virginia would become the team that controls its own destiny next Saturday. The Cavaliers have just one ACC loss and face a Virginia Tech team preparing for the James Franklin era.

Miami, however, is the highest ranked ACC team in the College Football Playoff standings at No. 13. The Hurricanes knocked off a fast-rising Notre Dame team earlier in the season as their argument. Miami still has two conference losses, though.

Saturday could come down to what happens between SMU and Pitt. An SMU loss to Cal and a Miami win at Pitt can help send the ‘Canes to the ACC title game. The Mustangs and Panthers losing can also help the Yellow Jackets if they end up taking the Saturday loss in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech, though, needed a win on Saturday to seal its spot in the conference championship and failed.