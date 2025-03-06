The Washington Wizards' youth movement has never been more fun than it is right now. Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr, and Bub Carrington combined for 56 points, 17 rebounds, 15 assists, five steals, and five blocks in their 125-122 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, signaling a bright future in the District.

George, who led with 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3 PT) and tied for the team lead with seven rebounds, spoke on how gratifying it is to improve alongside his fellow rookies.

“It's just super fun. You just see the evolution day to day,” the 21-year-old said. “We work together every single day, we're getting better together every single day. It's super promising for the future.”

Washington is now 6-8 over its last 14 games, an impressive stretch for a 12-49 squad. The rookies are a big reason, as at least one has scored double-digit points in 12 straight contests. George's progress is especially noticeable, as he's shot 41 percent from deep since Feb. 5 after shooting 12.5 percent in October, 27.8 in November, 26.7 in December, and 31.5 in January.

However, the No. 24 overall pick isn't satisfied.

“Definitely room for improvement. The numbers say I got better, but there's so much more I can show, and be way more efficient,” he continued. “But I trust my work and I'm confident in my shot. If I'm open, I'm gonna let it fly.”

George continues to contribute across the board as well. The Miami alum led the Wizards with six defensive rebounds against the Jazz while adding two assists, a steal, and a block across 34 minutes. He also led with eight defensive boards in their 106-90 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday and eight assists in their 113-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

That's not bad for a late first-round pick who flew under the radar before the trade deadline this season. Unlike Sarr, Carrington, and Bilal Coulibaly, George wasn't named to the Rising Stars team, so he had the most to prove after the All-Star break. Luckily for Washington, the Swiss-Canadian international has stepped up.

Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington impress Wizards' Brian Keefe

Meanwhile, Sarr is back on track after playing just two games in February due to an ankle injury. The No. 2 overall pick scored 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3 PT) with five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 29 minutes against Utah (15-47). Washington head coach Brian Keefe likes how he's looked.

“You see his versatility, right? I think that's what we all have been impressed with, is his ability to do multiple things on the court,” he said. “Playmake, handle the ball, switch pick and rolls, be a rim protector, and then a floor spacer. He's learned, he's getting better, but he's getting more consistent at things that he's really strong at. We're learning his game as we go, but we're not gonna put a ceiling on Alex. We're gonna continue to push him to expand because he's got some unique skill sets.”

Sarr's 66.7 field goal percentage was the Wizards' highest despite being tied for their second-most shot attempts. It also tied for the seven-footer's most efficient game yet, as he scored 18 points with the same clip in Washington's 110-98 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 5. If he consistently makes over half his shots while maintaining his season averages of 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest for the rest of the season, he'll re-enter Rookie of the Year conversations.

Additionally, Carrington has been just as impressive as Sarr and George. The No. 14 overall pick scored 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3 PT) with a team-high nine assists on Wednesday. He also added two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes. This was the second straight game that he led Washington in dimes, as he had seven against Miami.

While Carrington's shooting just 32.4 percent in March, he boasted a career-high 50 percent clip in February. Keefe talked up the Pitt alum after Friday's practice.

“Bub's been terrific. He's been great all year,” he said. “One thing he does is, he's one of the guys that helps us get into our offense well. He pushes the pace, gets the ball kicked ahead. And then we see his activity on the defensive end, his ability to rebound. He's growing each month, so we've been really pleased with his development.”

Although the Jazz are also rebuilding, it's a good sign that the Wizards' rookies can already anchor a victory against another NBA team with Jordan Poole (elbow) out. They're only just beginning, so imagine what they'll do going forward as they keep improving.

Justin Champagnie proves his worth

Another storyline from Wednesday's win was Champagnie's quality effort. The 23-year-old led Washington's bench with 17 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3 PT) in his second game since signing a new four-year, $10 million contract on Sunday. He opened up about what that deal means for him and his family after Wednesday's contest, via Monumental Sports Network's Chase Hughes.

“It means a lot. Some people may look at it and be like ‘Oh, it's not a crazy amount,' but to me it is,” Champagnie admitted. “You know, me and my peoples, we don't come from much. So being able to get this contract means a lot for my family as well. I wanna do so some things for them, 'cause without them I wouldn't be here, and they played a big part in who I am today and getting me here. So shoutout to my family for sure.”

The journeyman took the hard route to get to where he is now, bouncing between the NBA and G League within the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat organizations before signing a two-way deal with Washington in 2024. After playing 15 games for the team last season, he permanently broke into its rotation in December, averaging 7.7 points on 50.4 percent shooting with 4.6 rebounds thus far.

While the rookies' progress shows that the Wizards can develop their draft picks, Champagnie proves that they can nurture unheralded talent too.