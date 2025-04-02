Carmelo Anthony sure sounds like someone interested in getting involved in NBA ownership. Since Anthony retired two years ago, the 10-time All-Star has focused on his endeavors outside of basketball. During the most recent episode of 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, the titular host expressed his interest in being an owner of the Washington Wizards.

“I want to buy the Wizards. I would be a great owner,” Anthony declared.

Carmelo Anthony: “I wanna buy the [Washington] Wizards. I would be a great owner.” Monica McNutt: “Why are you a great owner?” Melo: “Former player, I understand players, personnel, being strategic, how to build teams.” (via @7PMinBrooklyn)pic.twitter.com/35Hab0U4YO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

When pressed by co-host Monica McNutt on how he’d execute in this capacity, Anthony delivered a strong dissertation on how to run a prosperous and winning NBA franchise.

“Former player. I understand players. I understand personnel, I understand being fatigued. I understand how to build teams, but I also understand what I don't understand. I know what I don't know,” Anthony conveyed. “You also have to put people in those positions. President, GM, you put all the basketball acumen in those positions, and then you cover that with the business model.”

Carmelo Anthony shoots his shot at NBA ownership with Wizards

Anthony isn’t just speaking in theoretical terms. He earned $262 million in salary during his NBA career, but he also owns several restaurant franchises and portfolio investments in an assortment of business entities such as Overtime. Anthony's business empire also appears to have formulated substantial beliefs related to franchise operations.

“And so now you create these levels. The business mind can never question the basketball mind. Right? But it has to be a connection between the two. Now the equity comes in because now you gotta create these experiences, fan experience,” Anthony added

Despite all this, Anthony likely doesn’t have the capital to purchase the Washington Wizards on his own. Ted Leonsis owns the Wizards who are valued at 4.25 billion. However, billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs, has put her 10 percent stake up for sale according to Sportico. The Wizards are currently cellar dwellers, but A.J. Johnson is beginning to show promise since getting traded to Washington from Dallas. More importantly, the Wizards have a significant shot at getting Brad Stevens.

However, he can wait it out there may be a better proposition for him down the road. If LeBron James is serious about purchasing a majority stake in the NBA’s Las Vegas expansion franchise, he and Anthony could reunited in ownership.