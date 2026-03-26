Former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles is viewed as one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. While being projected as a possible top selection, Styles reveals the three teams he plans to visit after having already met with the New York Jets.

During an interview on “Up and Adams” with Kay Adams, the 21-year-old defender will be visiting with the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and Cincinnati Bengals. Dallas and Washington are considered Top-30 visits, while Cincinnati is not.

“I have met with the Jets, and then I'll be meeting with the Cowboys and Commanders,” said Styles when asked about his Top-30 visits… “I'll be going to see [the Bengals]. That'll be awesome… I'm going down [to Cincinnati] for local day with the coaches.”

Ohio State LB Sonny Styles says he has already visited with the Jets and has the Cowboys, Commanders, and Bengals coming up 👀@sonnystyles_ | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/fQ7QLUsOkn — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 26, 2026

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Sonny Styles has routinely been mocked as a potential Top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He became a hot name in the media after he displayed immense athleticism at the NFL Combine. At 6-foot-5 and 244 lbs, Styles recorded an impressive 4.46 40-yard dash time.

The former safety turned linebacker has been a stud throughout most of his collegiate career. He ended his time with Ohio State with 244 combined tackles (131 solo), nine sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and one interception.

Styles played a key role in helping the Buckeyes win the National Championship in the 2024-25 campaign. He ended last season as a 2025 All-American and was nominated to the First-Team All-Big Ten. Due to his athleticism and versatility, it is believed he could transition from playing linebacker to playing edge rusher in the NFL.