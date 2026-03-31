South Carolina proved to be too much for TCU in their matchup in the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, running away with the win, 78-52, at Golden 1 Center on Monday.

The No. 3 Horned Frogs only trailed by eight points, 49-41, heading into the fourth quarter. But the top-seeded Gamecocks turned on the jets in the final frame and showed why they are among the favorites to claim the national title, outscoring TCU, 29-11.

Despite the defeat, the Horned Frogs posted a powerful message on X, while touting their achievements this season.

“Gave it our absolute all, but our journey will end in the Elite Eight,” wrote the team.

“With a second consecutive undisputed Big 12 championship, back-to-back 30-win seasons and two straight NCAA quarterfinal appearances, TCU is now firmly entrenched among the nation's elite. Thank you to everyone who supported us all season. We'll be back.”

Gave it our absolute all, but our journey will end in the Elite Eight 💜 With a second consecutive undisputed Big 12 championship, back-to-back 30-win seasons and two straight NCAA quarterfinal appearances, TCU is now firmly entrenched among the nation's elite. Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/czn5yoelZJ — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) March 31, 2026

Fans showered the squad with praise and gratitude.

“Congratulations on another great year!” said @NathanRademaker.

“I so believed that we were going to make that run and push the game to the end. No less proud of this group of warriors who battled game in and game out. Thank you for your effort and sacrifice!” added @HawaiiCardLife.

“Classy coaching staff and team. This chick is a fan. Congratulations on your accomplishments. Best of luck to the grads. Stingers up and go!” wrote @WandaRood721822.

“A great magical run! Still very proud of TCU!” posted @linda_kiyan.

“Heads held high. Proud of y’all,” commented @HFLarry69.

Olivia Miles, who played her final game for TCU, had 18 points, three rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Marta Suarez and Donovyn Hunter combined for 18 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks.

The Horned Frogs struggled from the field, shooting just 33%. They were also badly outrebounded, 52-24, including 22-10 on the offensive glass.

TCU ousted No. 14 UC San Diego, No. 6 Washington, and No. 10 Virginia before running into South Carolina.