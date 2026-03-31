Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf will miss his fifth consecutive game on Tuesday. Wolf sprained his left ankle during Mar. 22 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Jordi Fernandez said Tuesday that the rookie is still in a boot and waiting for clarity on his timeline.

“No update. He’s still walking in the boot and trying to figure it out and what’s next,” Fernandez said.

With Day'Ron Sharpe shut down for the season, Wolf had shouldered an expanded workload in Brooklyn's frontcourt before his injury. The No. 27 pick has turned in several encouraging stretches during his rookie campaign.

Danny Wolf remains sidelined by ankle sprain as Nets' season winds down

Wolf has averaged 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists on .405/.322/.771 shooting splits in 20.8 minutes per game across 57 appearances. He's one of four rookies this season who have averaged over eight points, four rebounds and two assists on 40 percent shooting from the field and 30 percent from three or better, alongside Kon Knueppel, V.J. Edgecombe and Cedric Coward.

The Nets have six games left in the season following Tuesday's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. Given Wolf's lack of a timeline and Brooklyn's tanking incentive with less than two weeks remaining in the season, it's unlikely that the rookie will take the floor again.

With Wolf and Sharpe sidelined, Nic Claxton, Chaney Johnson and Josh Minott have been Brooklyn's main frontcourt pieces over the last week. The Nets fell to the third spot in the draft lottery standings following Sunday's win over the Sacramento Kings. They have one fewer win than the Sacramento Kings in fourth and one more than the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers, who are tied for first.