As the Penn State football program is now under new head coach Matt Campbell, he comes over from the Iowa State Cyclones to continue on the right path for the team. When it comes to the quarterback position, the Penn State football program landed Rocco Becht, coming from Campbell's previous location of Iowa State, though he needed shoulder surgery back in December, which he is slowly coming back from.

Progress has been made from Becht as he spoke to Mark Brennan about where he's been for the last handful of practices, which has developed from throwing to moving targets.

“For me over the past couple, four practices, it's kind of just been getting the mental reps,” Becht said. “I've been in a little bit of the drills, and I've just started to get into it fully on routes on air, to kind of throw to the moving targets before I really get to the seven-on-sevens and the team reps, so I have that chemistry. So that's kind of what I'm doing right now. And then off to the side, I'm getting those mental reps from those other quarterbacks are going.”

Penn State QB Rocco Becht on spring approach as he returns from shoulder surgery. More coverage of Tuesday's pressers at https://t.co/aAjrCQX2ip. pic.twitter.com/bhF6llndfL — Mark Brennan (@MarkXBrennan) March 31, 2026

Becht looks to make a name for himself with the Nittany Lions, as last season with the Cyclones, he threw for 2,584 yards to go along with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Campebell spoke about how Becht has “been a great leader,” which has translated early on with Penn State.

“Rocco’s always been a great leader in terms of his ability to do those things, but putting him in a different setting and letting him really flourish with those skill sets are really my expectations,” Campbell said, via Blue White Illustrated.

It remains to be seen how Becht's injury recovery progresses throughout the summer.