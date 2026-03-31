Syracuse basketball lured back renown alumnus Gerry McNamara to resurrect the program. The former Orange player already vows to change Syracuse's current NCAA Tournament slump. He's leaving March Madness team Siena by heading back to his alma mater.

But he sent one request to the school he's leaving behind.

What is that single request? He fired it off while addressing Syracuse area media on Monday.

“When I take this job, the next thing on my mind is ‘Please get it right,'” McNamara said regarding the next Saints head coach. “I loved it there. I love the program and the people.”

NEW: With the Siena MBB search still ongoing, Gerry McNamara was asked about the future of the Saints. His request in the hiring process: "Please get it right." GMac has full belief that whomever his successor is, if done right, can reach new heights for @SienaMBB. pic.twitter.com/eOLOb6Vt9e — AJ Pankowski (@PankowskiAjCBS6) March 30, 2026

He wants Siena to keep certain assistants from drifting off.

“They're good enough for the program” McNamara said.

But the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) champs face a challenging offseason. Players McNamara originally targeted to become Saints now can land on his Orange's College Basketball Recruiting board.

Some Saints players can even entertain jumping into the College Basketball Transfer Portal, perhaps to also join McNamara. He still has hopes for Siena, though.

“I want that program to go in the right direction. I want it to become stabilized,” McNamara said.

Again, a mass roster exodus could take place for the No. 16 seed from the 2026 East Regional. Siena captured the nation's attention by handing Duke fits in its first round contest. The Saints failed to keep their 13-point lead and fell 71-65.

Yet McNamara's coaching eventually won over his alma mater. He's replacing Adrian Autry after going 15-17 this past season with Syracuse.