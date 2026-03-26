The North Carolina Tar Heels are searching for a new head coach after firing Hubert Davis. Several big-name potential candidates have already shut down the possibility of accepting the job. Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd was asked about the UNC job, and opted to claim he's fully focused on the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Lloyd, who is 51 years old, first claimed that he is already coaching one of the best college basketball programs in the nation, according to Jason Scheer of Wildcats Authority. He then continued stating that his full attention is on coaching Arizona through the NCAA Tournament, as the team takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sweet 16.

“I already have one of the best jobs in the country,” said Lloyd. “One thing we talk about in our program all the time, and I think I've gotten better at, and I think our team has been crushing it this year, is just the ability to have full focus and be present in the moment. So, I think we have a great team. I think we have a chance to advance in this tournament game by game.

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“But I'm not delusional,” continued Lloyd. “I know we could lose tomorrow. But this team deserves my full focus, so there's not one thing that is going to knock me off my path. I'm 100% focused on Arizona basketball and this program, and I can't wait until the ball gets thrown up tomorrow, and then can't wait to try and figure out a way to come out on top.”

Unlike other coaches, Tommy Lloyd didn't outright deny the possibility of leaving the Wildcats for North Carolina. However, he didn't outright say he plans on accepting the job either. Overall, Lloyd is the head coach of Arizona, and he's going to focus on his job for Thursday's game against Arkansas.