BYU basketball took down Kansas State 105–91 on Tuesday as star freshman AJ Dybantsa delivered a historic performance in his Big 12 Tournament debut. He erupted for 40 points, setting a new Big 12 scoring record for freshmen in the tournament and surpassing the previous mark of 37 set by Kevin Durant during his standout season at Texas. The explosive showing immediately placed Dybantsa among the most impactful players in conference tournament history.

The phenom's stat line reflected both efficiency and versatility. Dybantsa dropped 40 points on 15-of-21 shooting from the field while also adding nine rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 36 minutes. Producing that level of scoring in a conference tournament environment is rare, especially vs. defenses designed to limit stars. Dybantsa has been one of the nation’s most productive scorers throughout the season, averaging 24.7 points per game, which led the country in scoring.

Beyond the scoring output, the performance by the Cougars star showcases his complete offensive arsenal. The freshman consistently attacked mismatches, created offense for teammates, and impacted the game defensively with his activity in passing lanes. His efficiency at high volume illustrates why scouts have already projected him as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Article Continues Below

BYU's AJ Dybantsa went NUCLEAR in his Big 12 Tournament debut 👀 40 points on 15-of-21 FG

9 rebounds

6 assists

3 steals

36 minutes His 40 points are a new Big 12 freshman tournament record, breaking Kevin Durant's record of 37! pic.twitter.com/DyoFMR9dkK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 11, 2026

Dybantsa’s record-breaking night instantly shifts the spotlight of the Big 12 Tournament onto BYU basketball, especially with injuries affecting the Cougars’ depth. As a result, the team’s postseason success may ultimately depend on how far their freshman star can carry the offense. If this debut is any indication, Dybantsa has already shown he can deliver when the stakes are highest, giving BYU a legitimate offensive centerpiece capable of fueling a deep conference tournament run.