As the NCAA regular season barrels toward its final stretch, the shape of women’s college basketball is becoming clearer — but it's not settled. This week reshuffled momentum in subtle but meaningful ways, and this power ranking reflects who is playing the best basketball at the right time and positioning themselves well for postseason play in March.

LSU vs. South Carolina this past Saturday was the most-watched women's college basketball game across ALL networks this season. The game peaked at 2.2M viewers 🔥 (via @ESPNPR) pic.twitter.com/fNVQ7tJHBr — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) February 19, 2026

1. UConn (=)

The UConn women's basketball team sits at the top because no one has matched its combination of dominance, discipline, and late-season sharpness. The Huskies are dismantling quality opponents with defensive precision and balanced scoring, rarely allowing games to drift into uncertainty. Their ball movement has continued to improve, and they look healthier and deeper than they did in January. At this stage, they are the most complete team in the country.

2. UCLA (=)

UCLA women's basketball continues to prove its legitimacy with high-level performances in a demanding conference slate. The Bruins’ frontcourt physicality has set the tone in recent wins, while their perimeter defense has tightened considerably. Even in tight games, UCLA has displayed poise, closing with efficient half-court execution. They remain firmly in the national title conversation.

3. South Carolina (=)

The South Carolina women's basketball team remains a defensive juggernaut, suffocating opponents with length and rebounding dominance. While their offense has experienced brief scoring lulls, the Gamecocks' ability to generate second-chance points and force turnovers compensates. Their resilience in close SEC matchups, especially against LSU this week, reinforces that they are battle-tested and built for NCAA postseason intensity.

4. Texas (=)

Texas women's basketball has weathered one of the toughest schedules in the nation and continues to stack quality wins against ranked opponents. The Longhorns' guard play has elevated recently, particularly in late-clock situations. Although they're not flawless, they consistently compete with physical edge and composure, traits that make them dangerous in March.

5. Vanderbilt (+2)

Vanderbilt’s offensive efficiency has surged over the past two weeks, mostly thanks to players like Mikayla Blakes. The Commodores are pushing tempo effectively and spacing the floor with confidence, leading to one of the most potent scoring attacks among top contenders. Their improvement on the defensive end, particularly in transition coverage, has solidified their place in the top five.

6. LSU (-1)

LSU women's basketball continues to rely on athleticism and inside scoring to overwhelm opponents, but that clearly didn't work in the Tigers' 79-72 loss to South Carolina. Despite their struggle to overcome their SEC foe, falling to 0-6 against the Gamecocks in the Kim Mulkey era, LSU's ability to respond keeps them among the elite.

7. Michigan (+1)

Michigan has been one of the hottest teams in the country. Their recent two-game winning streak includes statement wins over Northwestern and in-state rival Michigan State that highlight improved shooting prowess and sharper defensive rotations. The Wolverines are peaking at the right time and look far more cohesive than at some points earlier in the NCAA season.

8. Louisville (-2)

The pressure Louisville applies and its bench-driven offense make it a difficult matchup. The Cardinals have shown the ability to grind out wins even when starters' shots aren’t falling, relying on reserves to put up 35.4 bench points on average — good for second-most in the country after LSU. Key questions remain about whether they can compete with the nation's top programs, but their potential is undeniable.

9. Oklahoma (+1)

Oklahoma thrives in close contests, demonstrating composure and strong situational awareness. The Sooners’ ability to execute late-game plays has swung multiple tight matchups in their favor.

10. Duke (+6)

Duke has steadily climbed in the power rankings thanks to a disciplined defense and improved shot selection. The Blue Devils have corrected early-season offensive stagnation and now appear more fluid in half-court execution. Their recent consistency and undefeated 14-0 record in conference play elevate them into serious contention.

11. Ohio State (-2)

Ohio State’s tempo has the potential to disrupt opponents, but it wasn't enough to hold on to a 19-point lead in a narrow 76-75 upset loss to Maryland. The Buckeyes followed that with a 74-61 defeat at the hands of Minnesota, proving they’ve encountered moments of inefficiency.

12. TCU (=)

TCU’s rise stems from resilience and backcourt leadership, namely from Olivia Miles. Miles has helped the Horned Frogs secure impressive wins by controlling tempo, minimizing turnovers, and putting up performances like her 10 3-pointer, 40-point outing in Thursday's victory over Baylor. Confidence is clearly building at the right moment.

13. Baylor (+5)

Baylor’s veteran presence shows in late-game scenarios. The Bears have secured important wins through patient ball movement and consistent defense, like in their 93-63 win over UCF on Sunday. While not flashy, their steady approach makes them one of the more dependable teams in this tier.

14. Iowa (-3)

Iowa women's basketball remains dangerous because of its resilience and confidence. The Hawkeyes have stumbled in a few matchups defensively, but their scoring ability can erase deficits quickly. When their shots start falling, they become extremely difficult to contain.

15. Maryland (+7)

Maryland appears rejuvenated after midseason inconsistency. Improved ball security and smarter offensive play have fueled a strong rebound, especially in its come-from-behind victory over Ohio State. Their ceiling depends on maintaining this renewed discipline.

16. Kentucky (-1)

Kentucky has battled through a demanding stretch in its schedule with toughness and came out with its largest victory over an AP-ranked team this NCAA season. The Wildcats' 74-57 win over Ole Miss keeps them looking like they can be a legitimate contender against higher-ranked teams.

17. Michigan State (-4)

Michigan State has slid in the rankings thanks to a poor defensive showing against a fellow ranked opponent in Michigan. The Spartans' ability to bounce back with a blowout 104-68 win over Northwestern does inspire some confidence, but they've got two ranked in-conference teams left, Minnesota and Ohio State, to prove themselves against before the regular season ends.

18. Ole Miss (-4)

Ole Miss has proven capable of upsetting higher-ranked opponents, especially when dictating pace. However, that didn't work in the Rebels' favor versus Kentucky. They managed to get the better of Tennessee in the next contest, but their next two matchups are against SEC juggernauts LSU and South Carolina. Offensive consistency will determine how high Ole Miss' ceiling rises.

19. West Virginia (=)

West Virginia’s playing style has delivered important victories late in the season, but its four-game win streak came to a screeching halt against TCU. The Mountaineers were uncharacteristically shut down on offense, but they have the chance to bounce back versus Oklahoma State on Saturday.

20. North Carolina (+3)

North Carolina has shown flashes of elite play, especially defensively, but Duke got the better of them in a narrow 72-68 loss on Sunday. Consistent offensive execution will determine whether they climb higher.

21. Texas Tech (-4)

Texas Tech has quietly built a strong resume with disciplined defense and smart shot selection. The Lady Raiders' recent 87-56 performance against ranked Baylor shows improved offensive rhythm after their loss to unranked Oklahoma State. They may not dominate headlines, but they have the potential to trend upward.

22. Tennessee (-2)

Tennessee women's basketball’s athleticism and pace usually create matchup problems, but that wasn't a problem for Texas in a close 65-63 loss to the Longhorns. The Lady Vols' ability to score is rarely in question, but they fell again in the next game to Ole Miss. When focused, they can challenge nearly anyone, and they'll need to tap into that discipline in their next three ranked matchups with Oklahoma, LSU, and Vanderbilt.

23. Alabama (+1)

Alabama’s recent performances have been particularly concerning as the season wraps up. Back-to-back losses to Texas A&M and Oklahoma by narrow margins don't bode well for the Crimson Tide when they have three AP top-five opponents left to face.

24. Princeton (-3)

Princeton continues to lead the way in the Ivy League thanks to a recent bounce-back 59-38 win over Cornell. The Tigers' disciplined offense and strong shooting percentages make them a formidable mid-major force. Princeton may lack the same strength of schedule as the rest of the ranked programs, but it compensates with execution.

25. Washington (=)

Washington rounds out the ranking with competitive conference play and a decisive 51-43 win over Oregon. While the Huskies are not dominant, they’ve proven capable of grinding out meaningful wins. Their defensive improvement keeps them in the national picture.

With only weeks remaining before the NCAA Tournament begins, separation at the top is narrowing while the middle tier remains volatile. Momentum, health, and late-game execution will shape seeding and perhaps the entire national title race. If this week revealed anything, it’s that March will reward not just talent, but timing.