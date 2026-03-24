The New York Yankees closed out their 2026 spring training campaign with an 8-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.

Gerrit Cole looked good in a short start, as he struck out Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch consecutively before running into trouble against Alex Bregman. The Cubs third baseman saw just two pitches from Cole, taking a ball on the first one before launching a 413-foot home run on Cole's second offering, which was a 96 mph sinker.

Cole was able to gather himself after that, as he struck out Ian Happ to finish the inning — and his day on the mound.

The 35-year-old Cole also praised Bregman for that home run.

“That was a good pitch, but a better swing. It’s the way it goes with good players sometimes,” Cole said after the game, via Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.

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It has been a while since Cole last pitched in an MLB game, as it has been a long road back to recovery for him after going under the knife for Tommy John surgery in March 2025. He did not pitch in the entire 2025 MLB season, and he's not expected to take the mound in the upcoming 2026 regular season until late May or in June.

Still, the Yankees must feel encouraged by his performances in spring training, notwithstanding the home run he surrendered to Bregman.

The six-time All-Star Cole has a 59-28 record with a 3.12 ERA in 125 starts for the Yankees, who signed him to a nine-year, $324 million contract in 2019.

The Yankees now head to the Bay Area for Wednesday's Opening Day game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco.