The Syracuse women's basketball team suffered a bad defeat on Monday to UConn, in the NCAA tournament. Following the game, Syracuse head coach Felisha Legette-Jack shared her frustrations with the tournament selection committee.

“For us to do what we've done, to continuously have to come to UConn … it's unfair to the young people,” she said, per CBS Sports.

UConn throttled Syracuse, 98-45, to advance to yet another Sweet 16 appearance. The Huskies women have now made it to the Sweet 16 32 straight times.

Legette-Jack didn't hold back her criticism of the tournament selection committee. She went on to describe Syracuse's seeding as a “personal attack.”

Even though Legette-Jack is deeply frustrated by the situation, she still commended UConn's women's program.

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“Just before I go, I just want to say thank you, UConn, for growing women's basketball to newfound heights every year. You just make it great,” Legette-Jack said. “And our hope is that we can grow our program so that we can be competitive enough so when they bring us back here next year, we'll be more prepared. Thank you. God bless.”

The Syracuse women's basketball team had a very tough night against the Huskies. At one point, UConn blitzed Syracuse on a 31-0 run in the first half.

“We were pretty focused, and we were pretty locked in together,” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said, per ESPN. “That's the best half of basketball, best 20 minutes, that I've seen in a long, long time from our team. Not just this team, it's happened other times, but this is about as good as it gets.”

This is the second time in Legette-Jack's tenure at Syracuse that her team has faced UConn in the women's NCAA tournament. The coach also had to face UConn in March Madness at her previous job, when she was coaching Buffalo.