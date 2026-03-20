After weeks of uncertainty and a first-round absence that had Blue Devil fans holding their breath, there is genuine optimism surrounding Patrick Ngongba ahead of Duke's second-round showdown against TCU on Saturday.

According to reports Friday, the 6-foot-11 sophomore center is expected to practice today, a significant development for the No. 1 overall seed, and head coach Jon Scheyer said he is hopeful Ngongba can play against the Horned Frogs. Even more telling? Ngongba was reportedly itching to get back on the floor as recently as Thursday, needing to be held back as the medical staff continues to manage his recovery carefully.

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It is a dramatically different tone from just 48 hours ago.

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Ngongba has been sidelined with right foot soreness since missing the regular-season finale against North Carolina on March 7. He also sat out all three games of the ACC Tournament, a run that Duke won without him, and was held out of Thursday's first-round matchup against No. 16 seed Siena. When he was spotted in a walking boot and a knee scooter during open practice earlier this week, the outlook for a quick return looked bleak.

But Ngongba's absence has been felt. The Blue Devils barely survived Siena, a No. 1 seed dramatically struggling against a No. 16, before advancing. Without their anchor in the paint, Duke has been short-handed up front, with ACC Sixth Man and Defensive Player of the Year Maliq Brown picking up the slack in the starting lineup.

The numbers tell you exactly what Duke is missing. Ngongba averages 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game on 60.2% shooting from the field in 29 games this season. Scheyer has been direct about his value: “The interior scoring, the rim protection — it's important,” the third-year Duke coach said.

Duke faces a TCU squad that upset No. 8 seed Ohio State 66-64 in the first round and enters Saturday at 23-11. The Blue Devils are massive 11-point favorites, but getting Ngongba back, even on a minutes restriction, could be the difference between a comfortable win and another scare on the path to the Final Four.