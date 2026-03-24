After missing the NCAA Tournament for the fifth-straight season, Syracuse men's basketball decided to move from head coach Adrian Autry. They then moved quickly to hire Sienna head coach and former Orange star Gerry McNamara to the position.

McNamara has now officially been named head coach of the Orange's mens basketball, via team statement. As he prepares to take on his new role, Syracuse's new leader is ready to come home.

“I love this place. I love what Syracuse means: to the fans, to the players who have worn this jersey, to the people of Central New York. This program has given me everything, and I am ready to give everything back to it,” McNamara said. “College basketball has changed. How you build a program, recruit talent, compete for resources and win looks different than it did even five years ago. I know that. I'm ready for it. What hasn't changed is what Orange Nation expects, and what this place deserves. We are going to build something special here.”

McNamara played for Syracuse from 2002-06, winning the national championship under Jim Boeheim in 2023. His run as a player included numerous memorable moments, including six three-point makes in the first half of the 2003 championship game.

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Once his playing days ended, McNamara joined Syracuse's coaching staff. In 2011, he became an assistant coach and by 2023, he was the program's associate head coach.

That caught the attention of Sienna, who hired him in 2024. He spent two seasons with the Saints, holding an overall 37-30. McNamara helped Sienna win the MAAC Championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament. There, his Saints held a 43-32 halftime lead over No. 1 seeded Duke.

While Sienna came up short, McNamara certainly made a name for himself. Syracuse was well aware of what he brings to the table. Now, he will become their head coach.

It'll be a difficult task for McNamara to lead the Orange back to prominence. But it's a challenge he is eager, and excited to take on.