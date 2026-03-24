The transfer portal is not officially open, but many college basketball players are letting their programs know they intend to hit the portal in less than two weeks. The next few weeks are going to be chaotic with all the names out there floating around, looking for a new home.

Georgetown is the latest school to see one of its players make the decision to leave, per reports. Guard KJ Lewis, who is an elite two-way guard, will attempt to play his senior season elsewhere. Lewis played two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats before playing one season in the Big East with Georgetown, where he was Third Team All-Big East.

Lewis averaged 14.9 points per game last season, which led the team. He also led the team with 2.1 steals per game as well (tied for 20th in nation), while adding 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. The issue is that the Hoyas were the worst team in the Big East last season. Lewis's last game with the team was against Marquette on February 24. He was not a part of that run they had to the Big East Semifinals against UConn, as Lewis was dealing with a left ankle injury.

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Lewis started 27 of 28 games this season and turned into their best player quickly. The Texas native will be a massive target for a lot of teams next season. He is a serious threat on both sides of the floor. He had multiple games where he scored 20+ points and grabbed 3+ steals in the same game. Against Clemson early in the year, he scored 26 points and stole five passes. Lewis had four games this season with five steals.

Whoever snags Lewis will be getting one of the better seniors in the portal.