The Brooklyn Nets have their sights set on a top pick in a loaded 2026 NBA draft. With 10 games left in the regular season, the rebuilding squad holds the No. 3 spot in the draft lottery standings. If the season ended today, the Nets would hold a 52.1 percent chance of picking in the top four and could not fall lower than seventh.

Several of the draft's top prospects will take the floor on Wednesday and Thursday during the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. With that, here are the top four players Nets fans should be watching.

4. Keaton Wagler – PG/SG, Illinois

Wagler has been the biggest surprise of this year's draft cycle. A three-star recruit and the No. 261 player in the Class of 2025, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings, he was not on most draft analysts' radars this summer. Fast forward six months, and he's forced his way into the top-10 of mock drafts.

Wagler's elite shooting, ball-handling and high-level playmaking have been undeniable. While the freshman is a limited athlete, his pace, craftiness and high-IQ have allowed him to thrive as a lead creator. The 6-foot-6 guard has averaged 17.8 points per game while shooting 40.8 percent on 10.1 three-point attempts per 100 possessions. He's been among the most efficient facilitators in the class, averaging 4.4 assists per game with a 2.48 ast/to ratio.

Despite concerns about his limited shiftiness and grounded athleticism, Wagler has been able to get to the rim using ball screens, shot fakes and change-of-pace moves. His rim frequency and efficiency have been in line with those of other top guard prospects, as he's attempted 4.1 close twos per 36 minutes and converted at a 58.5 percent clip.

The Nets may be hesitant to take another lead ball-handler with a limited athletic profile after selecting Egor Demin eighth overall last June. However, if they fall to the low end of their lottery range, Wagler should be in the conversation.

Wagler's limited athleticism has led to some struggles against more athletic, physical defenses. Following Illinois' dominant first and second-round victories over Penn and VCU, he'll face a tough test against Houston's top-ranked defense on Thursday at 10:05 PM EST.

3. Darius Acuff Jr. – PG, Arkansas

Acuff may be the biggest riser in this year's class since the start of tournament play. The freshman led Arkansas to the SEC championship, becoming the first player to lead the conference in points and assists per game since Pete Maravich in 1969-70. He's averaged 30.2 points and 7.2 assists while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from three across three SEC tournament appearances and two NCAA Tournament games.

It's not a stretch to call Acuff the most gifted offensive player in this year's class. He's an elite shooter, converting at a 44.6 percent clip on 9.1 three-point attempts per 100 possessions with a mix of catch-and-shoot and pull-up looks. The 6-foot-3 guard is also a gifted court-mapper and decision-maker, averaging 6.5 assists and just 2.2 turnovers per game (3.01 ast/to).

But as good as Acuff's offense has been, his defensive shortcomings have been hard to ignore. He struggles to defend at the point of attack or navigate off-ball actions. Many have questioned whether Acuff will measure 6-foot-3 at the combine, and the NBA has shifted away from undersized guards who need to be hidden on defense. Front offices will have to decide whether Acuff's ridiculous shooting season is an outlier or his baseline, and whether that outweighs his deficiencies on the other end.

Brooklyn has strayed away from drafting smaller guards during Sean Marks' tenure. The Nets GM pointed to positional size as a main selling point of the team's 2025 class. Still, Acuff's offensive production and ability to thrive on the biggest stage are tantalizing. After scoring 36 points on 11-of-22 shooting during a second-round win over High Point, Acuff and Arkansas will face No. 1-seed Arizona on Thursday at 9:45 PM EST.

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2. Kingston Flemings – PG, Houston

Flemings has headlined the second tier of guard prospects behind Kansas star Darryn Peterson for most of the season. The Houston star's 6-foot-4 frame, elite athleticism and two-way versatility will give him a strong case for the No. 5 spot on draft boards.

Flemings is the most explosive guard in this year's class. He creates advantages with ease and consistently capitalizes on his paint touches. The freshman has been an adequate finisher (57.3 percent on close twos) while posting elite numbers as a mid-range shooter (44.4 percent on far twos) and playmaker (5.2 assists per game, 2.85 ast/to ratio). Couple that with his defensive upside, and NBA front offices should be jumping at the idea of getting him in their building.

Flemings' low three-point volume will give some scouts pause. He's attempted just 5.6 threes per 100 possessions. However, he's converted at a 38.8 percent clip. His efficiency from the mid-range and free-throw line (84.3 percent) could assuage concerns.

Houston cruised past Idaho and Texas A&M in the first two rounds of the tournament. Flemings will face a more difficult test against Wagler and third-seeded Illinois on Thursday.

1. Cam Boozer – PF/C, Duke

By many metrics, Boozer has been the best player in college basketball this season. The 6-foot-9 big man has carried over his historic dominance from the high school and AAU circuits to Duke. He's averaged 22.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists on .563/.398/.787 shooting splits while leading the Blue Devils to a 34-2 record.

Boozer has posted a +19.45 box plus/minus, the second-highest of any college player in the last 16 years, trailing only former Duke star Zion Williamson (+20.1, 2018-2019).

The star freshman is widely regarded as a safe bet in the top three of the draft. Boozer has led Duke's offense with his steady ball-handling, passing and shooting. He consistently makes the right read and has dominated as an interior scorer while showing promise as an outside shooter. While he's been elite as a defensive rebounder, his grounded athleticism and average lateral quickness have raised questions about his NBA outlook on that end.

Boozer was shaky during Duke's narrow first-round win over Siena. However, he bounced back with a dominant second-half performance during a decisive second-round win over TCU. He'll face a tough test against St. John's and Big East Defensive Player of the Year Zuby Ejiofor on Friday at 10 PM EST.