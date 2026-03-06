Cameron Boozer has been dominant as one of the best freshmen players in college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils. He is playing at such a high level that he is breaking a unique record in the process.

Boozer is nearing the completion of his first regular season with Duke, joining the program as part of the elite 2025 recruiting class. He has not disappointed anyone with his performances, being in a serious conversation for National Player of the Year honors as one of the best in the country.

Basketball analyst Evan Miyakawa went into further detail about Boozer's historic success, using analytics that date back to 2010. He boasts a Bayesian Performance Rating (BPR) of 14.95, which measures player's overall value. It combines his offensive BPR of 9.84 and defensive BPR of 5.12. He stands tall over the likes of Zach Edey, Yaxel Lendeborg, Cooper Flagg, and Delon Wright among many others.

“Cameron Boozer is having the best season of any player in college basketball going back to 2010, according to https://EvanMiya.com. His Bayesian Performance Rating, which measures overall player value, has passed Zach Edey's incredible 2024 season 👇,” Miyakawa wrote.

What lies ahead for Cameron Boozer, Duke

Cameron Boozer certainly deserves the spotlight as one of the best players in college basketball for Duke. What is stunning is how historically elite he has been, giving the squad a chance for the national championship.

Boozer has been a threatening double-double machine this season throughout his 30 appearances. He is averaging 22.6 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He is shooting 58.3% from the field, including 40.4% from beyond the arc, and 78.4% from the free-throw line.

Duke boasts a 28-2 overall record on the season, going 16-1 in its ACC matchups so far. They control the top spot in the conference standings, being above the Virginia Cavaliers and the Miami Hurricanes.

The No. 1 Blue Devils will continue preparations for their regular-season finale, being at home. They host the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels as tip-off will take place on March 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET.