Luke Doncic is arguably the best offensive player in the NBA today. Despite his unquestioned skills, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar still receives some criticism from basketball analysts from time to time. However, the critique Doncic received from Chris Broussard on Tuesday is exactly the same as it was almost a year ago.

During a segment on “First Things First” on Fox Sports 1, Broussard called the 27-year-old guard a ball hog. The popular sports analyst does admit that Doncic is one of the all-time great players in the league, but still makes his point clear that he believes the eight-year veteran doesn't pass the ball enough.

“[Doncic is] a Hall of Fame ball hog,” said Broussard. “He's an all-time great ball hog, but he's a ball hog!”

“He’s a Hall of Fame ball hog. He’s an all-time great ball hog, but he’s a ball hog!” – Chris Broussard on Luka Doncic 🗣️ (via @FTFonFS1)pic.twitter.com/hkHF9bgCRn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 24, 2026

Broussard said pretty much those exact same words on March 25, 2025, nearly one year before his rant on Tuesday. Although it's a new year, the 57-year-old analyst still thinks the same of Doncic.

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“Luka Doncic is a ball hog,” said Broussard in March of 2025. “A great ball hog. A Hall of Fame ball hog – future Hall of Famer. An all-time elite ball hog. He is a ball hog.”

"Luka Doncic is a ball hog. A great ball hog. A Hall of Fame ball hog – future Hall of Famer. An all-time elite ball hog. He is a ball hog." Chris Broussard did not hold back after what he saw in the Lakers loss to the Magic 😳 (via @FTFonFS1)

pic.twitter.com/ypd91M0I4D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 25, 2025

Although Broussard thinks Doncic is a ball hog, the stats are telling a different story. Through 60 games played so far this season, the six-time All-Star is averaging 8.4 assists per contest. That's good for third best in the league, only behind Nikola Jokic (10.6) and Cade Cunningham (9.9).

On top of being top three in the league with average assists per game, Luka Doncic is also averaging 33.4 points (league leader), 7.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per contest. He owns a 47.4% field goal percentage while shooting 36.4% from beyond the three-point line.