Duke extended their winning streak to seven games after destroying NC State, 93-64, at Lenovo Center on Monday.

The Blue Devils came out firing on all cylinders from the onset, never allowing the Wolfpack to keep in step. It was pretty much the same story in the second half, as they improved to 28-2, including 16-1 in the ACC.

The last time the top-ranked Blue Devils lost was against 14th-ranked North Carolina, 71-68, in the first week of February, with Seth Trimble nailing the game-winning three-pointer.

In a video posted by Sports Illustrated's Matt Giles, Duke coach Jon Scheyer acknowledged that the defeat made them reflect on needing to progress, especially with the NCAA Tournament just around the corner.

“I don't know if it's a turning point. I think it's just another reference point and a step in the season. I think any loss gives you an opportunity to look a little bit differently at games, and I certainly did as a coach—what can I do better for these guys?” said Scheyer.

“I'm sure these guys looked at each other in the mirror, and when you lose, I think you can splinter. I think it's very easy to do. But we've chosen (to use) the two losses that we've had to become more connected, to really attack the areas where we can grow, and stick together. I think that's what it's all about.”

Following Duke's beatdown of NC State in Raleigh to record its seventh straight win, I asked Jon Scheyer how much of a turning point the loss at UNC was for his squad.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OknvxBeG02 — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) March 3, 2026

Since the loss to the Tar Heels, the Blue Devils have notched victories against Pittsburgh, Clemson, Syracuse, Michigan, Notre Dame, Virginia, and now, NC State.

Interestingly, their next game will be a rematch against North Carolina on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the latest chapter in what has been the most storied rivalry in all of college basketball.

Scheyer, who had his fair share of intense matchups with UNC during his playing days at Duke, will surely look to avoid repeating their mistakes from their previous meeting.