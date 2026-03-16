Aaron Judge stepped up on defense for Team USA in the early goings of Sunday night's World Baseball Classic semifinal game against the dangerous Dominican Republic.

After a hit by the Dominican Republic in the third inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. sprinted toward third base, but he could not get there on time, as Judge hosed him with a huge throw from right field. That play ended the inning, leaving multiple Dominican Republic players stranded on base.

WHAT A THROW BY AARON JUDGE 🤯 Judge’s throw gets Fernando Tatis Jr. out at 3rd base for the 3rd out 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IkUhbUmRH4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 16, 2026

Judge's throw to send Tatis back to the dugout has people online buzzing.

“When will people learn not to run on Aaron Judge?” said a fan.

“Absolute missle. Back to the dugout Fernando,” another one commented.

“Judge just reminded everyone about that arm 💪,” shared a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

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“Lesson learned: Don’t run on Aaron Judge. The highlight reel keeps growing,” a comment read.

“Don’t run on him man. How many times do we gotta teach y'all this lesson?” said a different social media commenter.

Judge will always be known for what he does with his bat first and foremost, but his defense can't be completely overlooked.

The three-time American League Most Valuable Player Judge was on the 86th percentile in the 2025 MLB season in terms of range (outs above average) and on the 85th percentile in terms of arm strength, per Baseball Savant.

A win by Judge and Team USA against Tatis and company will send the Americans to the WBC championship game for the second time in a row.