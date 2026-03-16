The Baltimore Ravens have sent a shockwave through the AFC North. By snagging Trey Hendrickson on a massive four-year, $112 million deal, Eric DeCosta didn't just add a pass rusher. He stole the heartbeat of the Cincinnati Bengals' defense. It was a cold-blooded, necessary pivot after the much-hyped Maxx Crosby trade evaporated due to medical red flags. Signing Hendrickson is the kind of aggressive, “win-now” maneuver that defines the Ravens' front office when their backs are against the wall.

Now, the Flock is busy celebrating the arrival of a man who has racked up 61 sacks since 2021. Despite that, we cannot ignore the flashing red light on the dashboard. Football is won in the trenches, of course. Sure, the defensive front just got a diamond-encrusted upgrade. However, the offensive line is currently missing its crown jewel. If the Ravens think they can stroll into the 2026 season with a question mark at the center of their formation, they are playing a dangerous game with Lamar Jackson’s health and the team's championship aspirations.

Rollercoaster 2025 campaign

To understand why this offseason is so critical, we have to look back at the exhausting odyssey that was 2025. It was a year that tested the collective blood pressure of every fan in Maryland. The Ravens stumbled out of the gate to a horrific 1-5 start. That kind of beginning usually leads to high draft picks rather than playoff dreams. Yet, in true Baltimore fashion, they fought back.

Behind the resilience of Jackson and a mid-season spark from Tyler Huntley, the Ravens clawed their way back into the hunt. They finished with an 8-9 record. They were one 44-yard field goal away in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers from clinching the division and completing a historic comeback. Instead, the kick sailed wide, the playoffs vanished, and the legendary tenure of John Harbaugh came to a stunning end. It was a season that left a bitter taste clearly fueling the front office's scorched-earth approach to the 2026 free agency period.

Reshaping the roster

The 2026 free agency period has been nothing short of a whirlwind for the Ravens. They entered the new league year with a clear mandate. They needed to fix the pass rush and stabilize the infrastructure. They achieved the former in spectacular fashion by restructuring Jackson’s contract to free up nearly $40 million in cap space. That directly paved the way for the Hendrickson signing. They also moved quickly to retain veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. He should ensure some continuity in a secondary that faced heavy fire last year. On the offensive side, the addition of guard John Simpson on a three-year deal provides a much-needed veteran presence to a unit that regressed significantly in 2025.

For every addition, though, there has been a painful subtraction. The Ravens saw a mass exodus on Day 1. They lost key contributors like safety Alohi Gilman to the Chiefs and tight end Isaiah Likely to the Giants. The roster is transforming rapidly, yet the most glaring vacancy remains unfilled.

Replacing Tyler Linderbaum

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The big move the Ravens still must make is finding a high-level, veteran replacement for center Tyler Linderbaum. Losing Linderbaum to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency was a structural collapse. Linderbaum was the anchor, the communicator, and the primary protector of the interior pocket for Jackson. Currently, the Ravens are looking at internal options like Corey Bullock. That said, betting the season on an unproven commodity at the most cerebral position on the offensive line is a recipe for disaster.

The Ravens cannot afford a repeat of 2025. Inconsistent line play led to Jackson being battered and eventually sidelined with a hamstring injury during a pivotal stretch of the season. The interior of the offensive line was the team's Achilles' heel last year. While Simpson helps at guard, the void at center is a chasm that cannot be ignored.

Securing the anchor

The urgency to address the center position is amplified by the sheer talent the Ravens have assembled elsewhere. You don't pay an elite edge rusher $28 million per year if you aren't planning on playing in February. The Ravens are in a “Super Bowl or bust” window now. History shows that even the most dynamic quarterbacks struggle when the interior pressure is immediate. With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, the Ravens could look at prospects like Connor Lew or Jake Slaughter. A rookie center, though, is a massive gamble for a team with title aspirations. The move here has to be a veteran.

Whether it’s aggressively pursuing a trade or waiting for a post-June 1 cut, DeCosta needs to find a “plug-and-play” starter who can handle the complex blitz schemes of the AFC North. If they leave this hole open, the Ravens aren't just risking another losing season. They are risking the prime years of the most talented quarterback in franchise history.

Final thoughts

Signing Trey Hendrickson was a masterstroke that fixed a defensive identity crisis. However, a house is only as strong as its foundation. The Ravens have spent the last week adding the expensive siding and the fancy roof. The foundation, which is the center of that offensive line, is cracked, though. If Baltimore wants to ensure that the 8-9 heartbreak of 2025 stays in the past, they must prioritize a veteran center before the dust settles on this free agency period. They have the cap flexibility thanks to Jackson's restructure. They also have the motivation. Now, the Ravens just need the man in the middle.