Duke is the top seed in the ACC tournament after winning the regular-season title. Still, Duke is dealing with injuries to key players as they enter the tournament.

Now, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer is giving an update on two players, per Conor O'Neill of On3.

Caleb Foster fractured his foot in the victory over North Carolina on Saturday and will be out for “a foreseeable time.”

“In his mind and our mind, we’ll do everything we can … to give him a shot to come back,” Scheyer said of Foster on Tuesday during a Zoom call.

Foster was hurt late in the first half against UNC when he went for a loose ball and planted awkwardly on his right foot. He did return to the bench during the game, but in a boot. This is the same foot he injured during his freshman year as well. Scheyer did not rule out Foster for the rest of the season, but did note that Duke would need to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament if there was hope for his return this season.

Foster was solid this year, scoring 8.5 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Pat Ngongba missed the game against North Carolina and will also be out for the ACC Tournament. He was scoring 10.7 points per game while also averaging six rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

With both players out, this is going to put more pressure on Cameron Boozer. The star freshman is scoring 22.7 points per game while adding 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Duke will play in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament on Thursday against the winner of Florida State and California.