Juan Soto's patience at the plate during a high-pressure moment in Sunday night's World Baseball Classic game between his Dominican Republic and Team USA did not pay off.
Facing a 0-2 count in the bottom of the eighth inning against Team USA reliever Garrett Whitlock, Soto was offered a curveball that went below the strike zone. However, it was called a strike, triggering a heated reaction from Soto, who could have used some help from the ABS (The Automated Ball-Strike) system, but that simply does not exist in the WBC.
Here's a look at that call.
"THAT BALL WAS LOW MAN" pic.twitter.com/Ictjj7XHdk
— Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 16, 2026
Then, in the bottom of the ninth with Geraldo Perdomo at the plate and working a full count against Team USA closer Mason Miller, another pitch that went below the strike zone was called a strike, thus ending the game and the Dominican Republic's pursuit of a WBC title in 2026.
Team USA escaped with a 2-1 win, but its victory doesn't feel right for many, considering the blown calls.
MASON MILLER WINS THE BATTLE
TEAM USA WINS THE GAME! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/IJCG9vjv5r
— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 16, 2026
Those calls on Soto and Perdomo have sent baseball fans and experts into a frenzy, with many in disbelief at how such obvious calls were missed.
“That is a bad strike three call on Juan Soto in the eighth inning. Shouldn’t happen period. Absolutely cannot happen in a game like this,” Jeff Passan of ESPN shared.
These include the called strike threes on Juan Soto and Geraldo Perdomo.
No ABS 😬 pic.twitter.com/0hoKu8Slep
— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 16, 2026
“Those pitches to Soto and Perdomo WEREN’T EVEN REMOTELY CLOSE.
Sad story for such a great great game,” said a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.
“Both Soto and Perdomo called strike were not even close, what a shame,” another one commented.
“The Soto K. The Perdomo K. A win is a win. But ABS is needed,” stated a fan.
In any case, Team USA is heading to the World Baseball Classic championship game.