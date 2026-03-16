Juan Soto's patience at the plate during a high-pressure moment in Sunday night's World Baseball Classic game between his Dominican Republic and Team USA did not pay off.

Facing a 0-2 count in the bottom of the eighth inning against Team USA reliever Garrett Whitlock, Soto was offered a curveball that went below the strike zone. However, it was called a strike, triggering a heated reaction from Soto, who could have used some help from the ABS (The Automated Ball-Strike) system, but that simply does not exist in the WBC.

Here's a look at that call.

Then, in the bottom of the ninth with Geraldo Perdomo at the plate and working a full count against Team USA closer Mason Miller, another pitch that went below the strike zone was called a strike, thus ending the game and the Dominican Republic's pursuit of a WBC title in 2026.

Team USA escaped with a 2-1 win, but its victory doesn't feel right for many, considering the blown calls.

MASON MILLER WINS THE BATTLE TEAM USA WINS THE GAME! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/IJCG9vjv5r — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 16, 2026

Those calls on Soto and Perdomo have sent baseball fans and experts into a frenzy, with many in disbelief at how such obvious calls were missed.

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“That is a bad strike three call on Juan Soto in the eighth inning. Shouldn’t happen period. Absolutely cannot happen in a game like this,” Jeff Passan of ESPN shared.

These include the called strike threes on Juan Soto and Geraldo Perdomo. No ABS 😬 pic.twitter.com/0hoKu8Slep — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 16, 2026

“Those pitches to Soto and Perdomo WEREN’T EVEN REMOTELY CLOSE.

Sad story for such a great great game,” said a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“Both Soto and Perdomo called strike were not even close, what a shame,” another one commented.

“The Soto K. The Perdomo K. A win is a win. But ABS is needed,” stated a fan.

In any case, Team USA is heading to the World Baseball Classic championship game.