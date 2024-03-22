Cinderella stories are a huge reason why the NCAA Tournament is embedded in American culture. A plucky underdog from a town most people have never heard of is what makes a college basketball game in March mean something to those who tune out the sport the rest of the year. A buzzer-beater or a clutch run during this month can change lives. No one knows that more than Dusty May.

The Florida Atlantic basketball head coach has been tapped as the next sidelines star since he led the Owls to the Final Four in 2023. He did not use that unprecedented feat as an immediate launching pad to a bigger job, instead sticking with the Boca Raton-based school through its move to the American Athletic Conference this season.

However, his latest Tournament experience could be what officially pushes May to the land of the elites. No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic went through all the stages of March Madness over the course of its first-round game against No. 9 Northwestern.

The team overcame a nine-point deficit with just over six minutes remaining in regulation and held a slim lead late in the game. A missed free throw and sloppy final possession forced the Owls into overtime, though, where they never regained their footing. There were indications that a flameout was coming for FAU, but the way it earned this 77-65 loss is tough to stomach.

Naturally, the HC is getting much of the flack. It is rare to mold a small program into a perennial behemoth like Mark Few accomplished with Gonzaga. With this disappointing outcome, the Dusty May-Louisville speculation is only intensifying. He addressed the future after his team's season officially ended.

Is Dusty May ready to move on from Florida Atlantic basketball?

Dusty May during his post game presser on what comes next (Was asked specifically about it being at FAU but the answer is interesting imo) pic.twitter.com/9Y2lPv0y70 — Jack Grossman (@JackGrossman97) March 22, 2024

“One day at a time,” the 2023 Conference USA Coach of the Year said postgame, per Jack Grossman. “We signed a very good high school class at FAU, and all of those decisions are for a later date. I think this time of year in our profession…you're either on the hot seat or you're rumored for another job, or you're guys are in the portal. It is what it is…We'll see what's next.”

May is only focused on conducting his end-of-year meetings with the team and putting a bow on an up-and-down 2023-24 campaign. Eventually, though, the Louisville rumors will be addressed. Jumping to the Atlantic Coast Conference could be too tempting to resist.

The Owls cannot compete with the resources and recruiting advantages a historic program like the Cardinals can offer May. Florida Atlantic is soaring to incredible heights after back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, but mid-majors are arguably more vulnerable than ever before. The transfer portal rules make it increasingly difficult for them to retain talented players.

Although May is making it work in a small pond right now, he might see an expiration date on his tenure in Boca Raton. Fans certainly think his days are numbered in Florida Atlantic.

Fans jump all over Dusty May rumors right after loss vs. Northwestern

The other aspect of this whole situation that May might have to consider is timing. Could he jeopardize his long-term coaching stock by staying with the Owls for another year? Failure to reach the NCAA Tournament in 2025 could knock him down a tier on the list of HC candidates. After all, supernovas emerge every March Madness. There is a risk of becoming yesterday's news.

In the aftermath of Florida Atlantic's overtime loss to Northwestern, college basketball fans made it clear they expect May to enter the Gateway of the South, or replace Juwan Howard in Michigan.

“I'm willing to bet that Dusty May will be announced as the Louisville Head Coach in less than a week,” Blue By 88 posted on X. “Dusty May started packing his bags to Louisville at the start of OT right?” another person sarcastically wrote.



While it was an ugly end for Florida Atlantic basketball, it is unreasonable to gloss over their recent success. This team was completely off the radar and could now be on its way to becoming a March Madness mainstay. Who knows, perhaps May has done enough to make this program a destination even if he does leave.

There are potentially a few options for him to explore this offseason, and those respective fan bases would be wise not to judge him solely based on this Friday afternoon misstep. One Louisville alum is maintaining this exact perspective.

“I don’t think one game will change my viewpoint on Dusty May,” Dalton Pence tweeted. “Younger coach with an electric offensive scheme that would flourish with better players. He’d have to prove he can recruit and handle the spotlight at Louisville, but every coach will come with risks.”

These next few days, or weeks, should be quite interesting.