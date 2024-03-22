The Florida Atlantic basketball team is out of the NCAA Tournament after an overtime loss against Northwestern basketball. The Owls looked like they were going to win the game in regulation as they had the ball late up by two, but the Wildcats got the ball back and tied things up. Florida Atlantic had the ball at the end of the game with a chance to win it, but Johnell Davis made an interesting decision in regards to his final shot.
This final FAU possession of regulation is mind boggling.
Did Johnell Davis not know the time?
Did he expect a timeout to be called?
Horrible. #MarchMadness2024
Instead of getting to the rim, Davis elected to wait beyond the three point line and chuck up a wild shot at the buzzer. He had a lot of time to get something set up, and the Owls had a timeout. Instead, the play was wasted, and Florida Atlanta basketball was absolutely dominated in the overtime period. Northwestern won the game 77-65 .
Many Florida Atlanta fans and college basketball fans in general reacted to the final play and couldn't believe what they had just watched.
“FAU WITH A CHANCE TO WIN THE GAME”
Johnell Davis:
I’m gonna level with you guys. I’ve seen probably 800 Finishes across all of college basketball this year. That Johnell Davis finish was probably one of the worst 25 of the season
Johnell Davis getting into his offense with the game on the linepic.twitter.com/iAKh7TKOK5
Johnell Davis for the win pic.twitter.com/Ff8UcSEiwq
Oh man. Did Johnell Davis not know the clock was running out???? Woof.
To overtime we go!
What was Johnell Davis doing there? Wow.
"Johnell Davis for the win" pic.twitter.com/uImofwWA9D
That's a tough way for Florida Atlantic to see their season end. Northwestern is moving on to the second round, and the Owls are going home.