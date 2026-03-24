Although Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said his team had a plan for the final defensive possession against Iowa, it certainly didn't seem that way, and it even confounded Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

On Sunday, the defending national champions suffered an upset loss against the ninth-seeded Hawkeyes after Alvaro Folgueiras hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than four seconds remaining. The shot, while clutch, was made easier by Florida, which, following two made free throws, surprisingly decided to press. Thanks to the aggressive backcourt defense, Bennett Stirtz easily raced past most of the Gator defenders and found a wide-open Folgueiras in the corner.

Barkley, who is part of the NCAA tournament coverage, said he and broadcast colleague Clark Kellogg discussed the exact scenario before it happened.

“Clark says to me, ‘Do you think they’re going to pressure?' I said, ‘No, hell no, they’re not going to put pressure.' He says, ‘Why would you not pressure?' I said, ‘Well, you got the lead.' But I said, ‘If you put pressure, you’re just going to start a fast break and give up a wide open three more then likely.' And five, 10 seconds later… I said, ‘Well, you got the lead. Why would you pressure? Keep the ball in front of you and make them make a shot,'” Barkley said on the ‘Dan Patrick Show'.

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Golden said after the game that his team had planned to foul an Iowa player before they could get off a shot. The strategy never came to fruition, though, as a result of the fast break that the Gators' press defense enabled.

Florida, the South Regional's top seed, did not attempt a game-winner before the final buzzer on the ensuing possession, ending its season in the Round of 32.