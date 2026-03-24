Fans of North Carolina might get their wish as coach Hubert Davis is not expected to return with the team following their first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.

The hiring of Davis in 2021 raised eyebrows because of his lack of experience aside from being former coach Roy Williams' assistant. He has constantly received criticism despite leading the Tar Heels to the national title game in his first season. The clamor to fire Davis grew after UNC lost to VCU in the opening round on Thursday.

On “The Dan Patrick Show,” NBA legend Charles Barkley was asked about his co-host and good friend Kenny Smith possibly wanting to replace Davis. After all, like Davis, Smith starred for North Carolina during his playing days. As expected, Barkley had a hilarious response.

“Kenny couldn’t even make it through the weekend, Dan. He got sick this weekend,” teased Barkley, who is serving as an analyst of March Madness.

The Hall of Famer, however, turned serious when discussing the harsh reality of coaching in college these days.

“With these players, and I’m not bashing the players, because it’s different. We got two different things going on here. In college, you’ve got to pay all these guys every year, and if they don’t produce, you’re going to be the one who is going to get the blame,” added Barkley.

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Davis has amassed a 125-54 record and four appearances in the NCAA Tournament in his five-year stint at UNC. He was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2024.

He was defended by Seth Trimble and Henri Veesaar amid the outrage of the fans.

Smith, meanwhile, has zero coaching experience, even as an assistant. He played for North Carolina from 1983 to 1987, earning three nods to the All-ACC Team.

His son, Malloy Smith, recently committed to the Tar Heels.