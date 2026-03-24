The Dallas Mavericks are searching for wins as the NBA season starts to wind down. Mavericks rookie phenom Cooper Flagg is giving flowers to one of his teammates. Flagg says forward Khris Middleton has made his mark on the Dallas squad.

“He’s great. I’ve learned a lot from Khris. He’s a professional scorer. He’s been around this league for a long time, and like I said, just a professional scorer, so just trying to take parts of that side of the game from him and what I can learn in those aspects of the game, and he has a lot to teach me. So, I’m excited to be able to learn from him,” Flagg said, per FanSided.

Cooper Flagg on having Khris Middleton as one of his veterans: “He’s great. I’ve learned a lot from Khris. He’s a professional scorer. He’s been around this league for a long time, and like I said, just a professional scorer, so just trying to take parts of that side of the game… pic.twitter.com/GmCcbcg29D — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) March 24, 2026

This season, Middleton is averaging just a little more than 11 points per game for Dallas. He has appeared in 20 games for the Mavericks, after coming over from the Washington Wizards in a trade.

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On March 12, Middleton had one of the best games of his career. He poured in 35 points for Dallas in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Mavericks fans hope he can continue that production.

Flagg meanwhile is averaging 20 points per game as a rookie for the Mavericks. He was the no. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The rookie has quickly become the face of the Mavericks, despite dealing with injuries.

Dallas is 23-49 this season. It has been a tough campaign overall for this rebuilding Mavericks team, who is still getting used to life without Luka Doncic.

The Mavericks have lost four games in a row. They hope to snap that losing streak, when they next take on the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night.