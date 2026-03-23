Virginia has pulled off one of the first women's March Madness upsets of 2026, and the team managed to do so in historic fashion. The Cavaliers stunned the Iowa women's basketball team with an 83-75 double-overtime win on Monday, earning the program its first Sweet 16 trip since 2000.

10-SEED VIRGINIA TAKES DOWN 2-SEED IOWA 😱 The Cavaliers are Sweet 16 bound for the first time since 2000‼️ pic.twitter.com/tawf0Q9aR8 — ESPN (@espn) March 23, 2026

Tenth-seeded Virginia had to beat Arizona State in its opening matchup to earn its spot in the NCAA Tournament, making it the only women's First Four team to advance to the Round of 32 in history. The Cavaliers then beat Georgia in overtime in the first round to set up the thrilling showdown with No. 2-seeded Iowa.

UVA IS THE FIRST WOMEN'S FIRST FOUR TEAM TO EVER MAKE THE SWEET 16 👏 pic.twitter.com/G8ZvXGQ2fC — ESPN (@espn) March 23, 2026

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Virginia's Kymora Johnson ended up being the difference-maker for her squad, leading the scoring with 28 points while adding four assists. Johnson was the one to tie things up with 13 seconds to go at the end of the first overtime before she took over in the second extra frame.

WHO ELSE BUT KYMORA 🤯@UVAWomensHoops ties it up! 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/XcKLSXPkBk — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 23, 2026

Paris Clark also contributed to Virginia's monumental victory, putting up 20 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Iowa only had three players — Hannah Stuelke, Ava Heiden, and Chazadi Wright — score more than five points in the contest.

The Cavaliers have the chance to expand on their history-making run by booking a trip to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1996, but they'll have to go through a third-seed TCU team that's led by a record-setting Olivia Miles and which just notched an overtime win of its own over Washington. The two sides will face off on Saturday.