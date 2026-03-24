Kansas bowed out of the second round of the NCAA Tournament after suffering a two-point loss to St. John's, 67-65, on Sunday at Viejas Arena.

Dylan Darling made the biggest shot of his career, sinking the game-winning layup as time expired to save the No. 5 Red Storm against the No. 4 Jayhawks.

One guy who knows all about making an iconic shot in March Madness is former Kansas star Mario Chalmers. He etched his name in college lore in 2008 after sinking a three-pointer against Memphis to send the title game into overtime. The Jayhawks eventually won, 75-68, to earn their third national trophy.

Chalmers carried his championship pedigree to the NBA, winning back-to-back rings with the Miami Heat.

When asked by Bleacher Report about what's more difficult to win between the NCAA Tournament and the NBA Finals, Chalmers had an easy answer.

“I would have to say college just because it's one-and-done. That one-and-done game gets you every time. It took us three years to get to that (championship),” said Chalmers.

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“In the NBA, it's a seven-game series. Getting there is definitely the hard part, but once you get there, you gotta win four times, so you have more opportunities.”

Mario Chalmers says winning the NBA Finals was easier than winning the NCAA Tournament 👀 Chalmers is a 2x NBA Champion with the Miami Heat and won the 2008 National Championship with the Kansas Jayhawks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zO9y4mtw5N — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 23, 2026

Kansas was on the brink of losing to the Tigers, who were led by Derrick Rose. But Kansas rallied behind Chalmers and Darrell Arthur. Rose split his free throws with 10.8 seconds left in regulation, leading to Chalmers' game-tying three-pointer.

Chalmers finished with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, and four steals and was named Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament.

His clutch bucket will forever be remembered as one of the biggest shots in the NCAA Tournament. There is no debating that.