Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks made program history with their dominant performance in the blowout win over Jazzy Davidson and the USC Trojans in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Women's Tournament on Monday night.

South Carolina has a case to make as a national championship contender, having recently reached the mountaintop in 2024. They hope to get back to the final for the third consecutive year, losing to UConn last year.

They coasted to a solid win over USC, dominating on the offensive side of the ball. As a result, they pulled off a new program record, per reporter Kendra Andrews.

“Back-to-back games with at least 90 points for the Gamecocks. Scored 103 on Saturday, and have 96 (and counting) tonight. 3:12 left in the fourth. This is the first time SC has had consecutive 90-point games in the NCAA tournament,” Andrews initially wrote before her latest post.

“Update to this: this is the first time in program history SC has scored 100 points in two game of the same tournament.”

How South Carolina played against USC

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Dawn Staley and South Carolina continue their tournament run in March Madness. After torching USC in the second round, they are now bound for the Sweet 16.

Six players scored in double-digits for South Carolina in the win. Joyce Edwards led the squad with 23 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, and one assist. She shot 8-of-12 from the field and 7-of-10 from the free-throw line. Madina Okot came next with 15 points and 15 rebounds, Agot Makeer had 15 points and four steals, Ta'Niya Latson put up 12 points and five assists, while Tessa Johnson and Maryam Dauda scored 10 points each.

South Carolina improved to a 33-3 overall record on the season, having gone 15-1 in its SEC matchups. Despite losing to Texas in the SEC Championship Game, they easily secured an At-Large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks will look forward to their next matchup in the Sweet 16 of March Madness. They take on the Oklahoma Sooners as tip-off will take place on March 28 at 5 p.m. ET.