The Syracuse basketball season was a disappointment. This led to Adrian Autry being fired, and former Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim blaming the players. One of the players on the roster was Kiyan Anthony, the son of former Syracuse star Carmelo Anthony.

Now, Carmelo is breaking down what Kiyan needs to work on, talking on his 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast.

“It’s pace. He’s got his own pace. When I say pace, I’m not saying I want him to play like John Wall pace. I want him to play at a Shai pace. I want him to play at a Haliburton pace. He plays that way already,” the elder Anthony said. “Nobody is going to speed him up. He’s going to get to his spots. It’s just about being a lot more comfortable and confident on the physical side. Pace, I just want him to play quicker, play faster, make quicker decisions. That’s kind of what we’re going to start the summer off with.”

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It was a 15-17 season for Syracuse this past season. They also went just 6-12 in conference play, including losing their last six straight and falling by 17 in the ACC tournament to SMU. Anthony played just 18.7 minutes per game this year, scoring eight points per game while adding 1.4 rebounds and .9 assists.

Now, he will be playing under a new head coach, who knows a few things about being a quality guard and winning at Syracuse. In 2002-03, Carmelo Anthony, as a freshman, led Syracuse to winning the National Championship. He was joined by another impact freshman that year, Gerry McNamara. McNamara has now been named the head coach at Syracuse and will be coaching his former teammates' son next year.