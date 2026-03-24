Following UConn's 98-45 rout of Syracuse in the second round of the women's March Madness tournament, Lady Huskies star Azzi Fudd reflected on the final home game of her college career.

Fudd scored 34 points in the contest, with 26 in the first half, putting the matchup virtually out of reach for Syracuse. In a conversation with ESPN's Holly Rowe, Fudd spoke about the win and the magnitude of the moment.

"To have one last night here to soak this in, embrace it, enjoy it, it was amazing." Azzi Fudd after tying her career-high 34 points in her final home game at UConn 👏 pic.twitter.com/BsNK5ji6XU — ESPN (@espn) March 23, 2026

“Tonight was really special. It wasn't about me. It was about this team, and we played really good team basketball tonight. The crowd was incredible as it is every night, but to have one last night here to soak this in, embrace it, enjoy it.”

Fudd then spoke about her journey with the Lady Huskies and what helped her stay resilient, navigating being a number one recruit but also facing injuries in search of a national championship, as well as increased professional prospects.

“The circle around me: my teammates, support staff, coaches, my family, really leaning into my faith. All those things, being able to keep me grounded, keep me motivated, and staying humble.”

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But while Fudd is reflective about her final home game at UConn, she hasn't thought about her overall legacy, as she's focused on the task at hand.

“That's a good question. I don't know.”

Fudd has certainly left an undeniable legacy for the Lady Huskies, averaging 14.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 steals throughout her career, while shooting 92% from the free-throw line. She recovered well after her injury during the 2023-2024 season, which saw her play only two games, and returned with a vengeance, helping UConn win the 2025 national championship over South Carolina last spring.

Now, for her final act, she looks to secure another back-to-back championship victory for Geno Auriemma and the Lady Huskies. They're set to face North Carolina in the next round of the March Madness tournament.