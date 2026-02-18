Florida basketball has been playing well as of late, winning ten of its last 11 games overall. This has put Florida at 11-2 in SEC play and a contender in the conference. In the latest game, Florida defeated South Carolina 76-62.

After the game, head coach Todd Golden praised his front court, but also joked about his forward Thomas Haugh having just one rebound in the contest, according to Graham Hall of 247Sports.

“I mean, the guy (Rueben Chinyelu) grabs every rebound. I don't know what to tell you. If he doesn't grab it, he (Alex Condon) grabs it. And there's a reason why Tommy only had one. They had 27 combined,” Golden told the media.

It was a season low in rebounds for Haugh, who is third on the team, averaging 6.1 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Alex Condon snagged ten boards in the win while Rueben Chinyelu took in 17. Chinyelu was dominant in the game, also adding 15 points, two assists, and a steal. This led to plenty of praise from his coach.

“He's raised my expectations for himself quite high. I'm not saying that I expect you to do 15 (points) and 17 (rebounds) every night, but I mean, listen, we know what this guy's been doing this year. He's turned himself into one of the best centers in America. And, I mean, yeah, we expect a double-double,” Golden said, praising Chinyelu.

Both Chinyelu and Condon decided to return to Florida rather than head to the NBA after winning the national championship in 2025. Golden gave credit to both of them for why Florida has been playing well.

“These guys next to me are two of the best players in America, and they've worked really hard to get there. Their consistency, their unselfishness, their toughness, and belief, it's allowed us to grow into one of the best programs in America while they've been here. And these guys deserve a lot of credit for that,” the coach said concerning Cinyelu and Condon.

Florida is now 20-6 on the season, and hopes to repeat as champions this season. They return to the court on Saturday to face Ole Miss.