With the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine now in the books and the draft right around the corner, teams’ boards are starting to take shape. Who are the Green Bay Packers looking at to build on last year’s Wild Card Round appearance? We asked the PFF NFL mock draft simulator who the Packers will take in April’s NFL draft.

After trading for Micah Parsons last preseason, the Packers are without a first-round pick. Still, they have a total of eight picks over seven rounds, and these are the players the PFF NFL mock draft simulator thinks they will take.

Round 2, Pick 52: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

This would be a fascinating pick by the Packers and one that could take their defense to another level. Jake Golday is a 6-foot-4 ½, 239-pound defender who primarily played off-ball linebacker in college. While some teams will view him as a tweener, the right landing spot could make him an LB/EDGE hybrid and a valuable defensive chess piece.

Remember, Parsons was an off-ball LB with good size and elite athleticism who turned into one of the most fearsome pass rushers in the NFL. Golday doesn’t quite have the explosiveness Parsons did, but their size and abilities are similar.

Adding Golday as a Quay Walker replacement and potential Micah Parsons 2.0 would be a great move for the Packers if they could do it at pick No. 52.

Round 3, Pick 84: C Connor Lew, Auburn

Connor Lew is the best center in this draft, that, admittedly, isn’t that strong at center. Additionally, Lew is coming off an ACL injury suffered in October, which is what pushes him down to the third round.

Still, the Packers need interior offensive line help, with Sean Rhyan being a free agent and last year’s primary center, Elgton Jenkins, being a more natural guard.

Assuming that Lew is ready to go for Week 1, it is easy to see him slotting into the starting center role, even as a rookie. And if not, the Packers can likely patch together at least as good a line as last year (when it was middle of the pack), until Lew is ready.

Round 4, Pick 120: OT Brian Parker II, Duke

The outer edges of the Packers’ offensive line are also an issue, as starting left tackle Rasheed Walker is also a free agent. Walker will likely command top LT money in the free agent market, so Green Bay is expected to let him walk.

Brian Parker II played tackle at Duke, but at 6-foot-5, 309 pounds and arms a hair shy of 33 inches, most scouts think Parker will have to slide inside to guard or even center in the NFL. So, while he doesn’t necessarily solve the Walker dilemma, he could audition for that spot and if it doesn’t work, can kick into guard, which the Packers also need.

Round 5, Pick 158: CB Hezikiah Masses, Cal

After taking a top player available in Golday, the PFF NFL mock draft simulator has the Packers going hard after their biggest needs. One is the offensive line—which starts above and continues below—and the cornerback. Trevon Diggs and Bo Melton are out, as is Kamal Hadden, a little-used but valuable depth piece.

While they do have Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, and Nate Hobbs next season, Cheesheads would love if a rookie could unseat one or more of these CBs. The Packers' first attempt at that will be with Hezikiah Masses, Cal’s 6-foot-1, 179-pound corner.

Masses is an experienced college CB who had a massive breakout season in 2025, leading the FBS with 18 passes defended and adding five interceptions. If he can continue to be a ballhawk on that level in the NFL, he could easily step in for one of those Packers vets.

Round 6, Pick 200: CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

The next CB up is Charles Demmings out of Stephen F. Austin. He also has good size at 6-foot-1, 193 pounds, and moves well for a bigger player, running a 4.41 40-yard dash at the combine.

Demmings needs to add strength and become a more willing tackler, but he is a solid cover corner who will also be a good gunner on special teams right away, which is big news for the Packers’ embattled special teams.

Round 7, Pick 236: Round 7: OT Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Wake Forest

After a quick cornerback interlude, the PFF NFL mock draft simulator returns to offensive line for the Packers with Fa'alili Fa'amoe from Wake Forest. This isn’t a starting play, as Fa'amoe is a right tackle, and that’s the one spot the Packers don’t need to replace (unless they plan on moving Zach Tom to LT). Fa'amoe’s value is that he can play RT or guard as a backup, so that will help with OL depth.

Round 7, Pick 254: CB Tyreek Chappell, Texas A&M

Back to corner, it’s Tyreek Chappell here to round out the rookie CB class for the Packers. Chappell is the opposite of Demmings. The former Aggie is just 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, but he is a slot corner willing to stick his nose in the run game and make tackles.

If Green Bay is truly looking to overhaul its entire CB room, Chappell is a slot archetype who will be able to compete with Nate Hobbs.

Round 7, Pick 257: OT Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin

Lastly, in the search for an LT, Riley Mahlman, a 6-foot-8, 304-pound specimen, certainly looks like a left tackle. Mahlman was named one of the biggest snubs from the combine after he didn’t get an invite, but he is still on the NFL radar.

His short arms (32 1/8 inches) are a problem, but as a developmental flyer with the final pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, Mahlman is an intriguing prospect.