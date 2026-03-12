It was not easy at all, but TCU advanced to the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament after completing a come-from-behind win against Oklahoma State, 95-88, in the second round on Wednesday at T-Mobile Center.

TCU stared at an eight-point deficit with 13 minutes left in the second half, with Oklahoma City threatening to pull away for good. But the sixth-seeded Horned Frogs refused to be outplayed. They buckled down to work and rallied to pull the rug from under the 14th-seeded Cowboys.

More than advancing in the tournament, it was also a character-building victory for TCU. Coach Jamie Dixon said the competitiveness in the Big 12 has taught them how to respond to adversity, as reported by Heartland College Sports' Matthew Postins.

“This league either wears you down or it builds you up. I think it's built us up,” said Dixon.

TCU has now won nine of its last 10 games, including against No. 10 Texas Tech, West Virginia, and No. 5 Iowa State. They finished the regular season with a 22-10 record, including 11-7 in the Big 12.

It seems the Horned Frogs are peaking at the right time and could earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, which would mark their 12th appearance.

David Punch spearheaded TCU against Oklahoma State, dropping 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He added seven rebounds and four blocks.

He had ample support from Xavier Edmonds, who tallied a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds on top of four assists and two blocks. Tanner Toolson was special off the bench, logging 19 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks.

TCU will look to slay third-seeded Kansas on Thursday.