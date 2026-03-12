The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for ways to add to their team this free agency period, having already watched multiple players, including Jaelan Phillips and Nakobe Dean, walk out the door to join other squads. The team is looking to bounce back after a tough 2025 season that ended in a puzzling home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

On Thursday, the Eagles made an intriguing contract move regarding star offensive lineman Landon Dickerson.

“The Eagles and three-time Pro Bowl OG Landon Dickerson have agreed to a revised two-year contract at around $36M, per sources. He was previously due $39M in 2026-27 but can hit that with 2027 incentives. He’s due $15.7M this year and is no longer under contract in 2028,” reported Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

As Fowler noted, the move means that Dickerson will no longer be under contract for the 2028 season, which should open up some future flexibility for Philadelphia moving forward, while also freeing up some cap space in the short term.

Article Continues Below

Dickerson has established himself as a stalwart among the Eagles' offensive line in recent years, becoming a big part of the famous, or infamous, “Tush Push,” as well as the historic season that running back Saquon Barkley had in 2024, when Philadelphia went on to win the Super Bowl.

Dickerson dealt with injury concerns at certain points during the 2025 season, and he and the Eagles will be hoping to bounce back in 2026, having fired Kevin Patullo from his post as offensive coordinator.

It remains to be seen whether Philadelphia will make any big free agency splashes or trades, with many speculating that wide receiver AJ Brown could be a candidate for the latter.

In any case, the Eagles' 2026 season is slated to get underway in September, with the schedule to be announced in early May.