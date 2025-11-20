Brad Underwood made a clear statement involving the Final Four after the No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini's 90-86 loss to the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday night.

Going into the matchup, Illinois was off to a great start with a 4-0 record. They had wins over Jackson State, Florida Gulf Coast, ranked Texas Tech, and Colgate. However, their winning momentum came to an end with the loss to the Crimson Tide for their first of the year.

Underwood reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Glenn Kinley. He gave Alabama credit for getting the edge over the Fighting Illini. However, he made a declaration that involve the potential scenario of them having a rematch in the Final Four.

“It was their night. They played better than we did. Lot to learn from for us,” Underwood said. “Hope to see (Alabama) in the Final Four.”

Illinois reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season. As for Alabama, they reached the Final Four in 2024 as they reached the Sweet 16 over the last three seasons.

How Brad Underwood, Illinois performed against Alabama

Article Continues Below

Brad Underwood believes in Illinois' ability to reach the Final Four as he does for Alabama. He knows his squad is capable of beating the Crimson Tide, which is why he wants the potential rematch to happen on the biggest stage.

Both teams exchanged blows throughout the course of the game, as the Fighting Illini took a 42-41 lead at halftime. However, their defense was unable to fend off the Crimson Tide's offense as they conceded 49 points throughout the second half.

Perimeter shooting and free-throw shooting made the difference in this ranked showdown. Alabama prevailed in both categories by making 13 3-pointers and 17 shots at the line. It was similar for Illinois but to a lesser extent, converting 11 triples and 13 free throws.

Four players scored in double-digits for Illinois in the loss. Andrej Stojakovic led the way with 26 points and three rebounds on 11-of-16 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from downtown. Kylan Boswell came next with 22 points and seven assists, Ben Humrichous put up 11 points and six rebounds, while David Mirkovic provided 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The No. 8 Fighting Illini will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Long Island Sharks on Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. ET.