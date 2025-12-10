The Michigan Wolverines basketball program made one of its loudest cases yet for the top spot in the country Tuesday, and second year head coach Dusty May knows it. After a dominant 89 -61 win vs. the Villanova Wildcats, the push by the Wolverines basketball coach for the No. 1 slot in the polls has turned into a debate about where the Wolverines should be ranked and where the group fits in the Big Ten basketball standings.

The Wolverines dismantled Villanova with a 30-point halftime lead, snapping the Wildcats’ seven-game winning streak and moving to 9-0. The Michigan vs. Villanova matchup was supposed to test May’s team, but it turned into another showcase of balance, depth, and unselfish play — trademarks of the unbeaten Wolverines team.

Guard Elliot Cadeau set the tone early, scoring 15 of his 18 points in the first half while pushing the pace and keeping Villanova on its heels. 10 Wolverines scored at least four points before the break, underlining May’s belief that this team doesn’t rely on one star to dominate.

Center Aday Mara added 11 points and eight rebounds, while preseason All-American Yaxel Lendeborg chipped in nine. The win marked Michigan’s sixth straight by at least 25 or more points, including two against ranked opponents — a streak no program has matched since the mid-1990s.

Fox College Hoops posted on its X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a clip of the Michigan head coach discussing why his team deserves the nation’s top ranking after the win over the Wildcats.

"These guys deserve it, man." Dusty May shares why @umichbball should be No. 1 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yQanKzmZ5w — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 10, 2025

The historic dominance these Wolverines have shown early in the season is the backbone of May’s argument. Michigan entered the week ranked second in the AP poll behind the Arizona Wildcats, even though analytics already placed the Wolverines at the top. Michigan held the No. 1 spot in both the coaches poll and the NET rankings before the Villanova game, and now a road trip to face the Maryland Terrapins will test whether they can keep that momentum.