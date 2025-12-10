Lamar Wilkerson had himself an evening after leading Indiana to an easy win over Penn State, 113-72, on Tuesday at Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers bounced back from back-to-back losses and improved to 8-2.

Wilkerson exploded for a career-high 44 points on 16-of-22 shooting, including 10-of-15 from beyond the arc. He also had four rebounds, four assists, and three steals in another stellar performance.

According to Indianapolis Star's Zach Osterman, the prolific guard set a pair of single-game team records: Most points scored at Assembly Hall and most three-pointers made.

With 5:30 left in the second half, Wilkerson's teammates made sure that he got the two records by continually finding him on the floor.

THERE'S THE INDIANA SINGLE-GAME RECORD 🤯 TEN THREES FOR LAMAR WILKERSON 🔥pic.twitter.com/PZ6tMNVBnE — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Setting two team records at Indiana is a huge feat, considering the school's rich history. NBA players like Isiah Thomas, Walt Bellamy, Dick Van Arsdale, Steve Alford, Eric Gordon, and Victor Oladipo, just to name a few, were all products of the Hoosiers.

The 6-foot-6 Wilkerson set the tempo early with his hot shooting, as the Hoosiers erected a huge lead at halftime, 58-26. They kept their foot on the gas, preventing the Nittany Lions from recovering.

There were concerns about the efficiency of Wilkerson, a senior transferee from Sam Houston, when he joined Indiana. While he hasn't shot well at only 41.9% entering the game against Penn State, he proved that he can score in bunches by picking his spots better.

Wilkerson is averaging 18.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 steals.

The Hoosiers shot 55% from long range against the Nittany Lions, with their 17 three-pointers tied for third-best in program history.

Indiana will face an acid test against Kentucky on Saturday.