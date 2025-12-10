BYU scored its fifth straight win in dramatic fashion after beating Clemson, 67-64, on Tuesday in the Jimmy V Classic via a walk-off three-pointer from Robert Wright III.

Wright whipped Madison Square Garden into a frenzy after draining the game-winner off the inbounds pass from Mihailo Boskovic. The Cougars completed the come-from-behind win, climbing back from a 21-point deficit at halftime. It was the largest second-half comeback in school history.

Once again, AJ Dybantsa came up big for BYU. He scored 22 of his game-high 28 points in the second half to power their furious rally. He also finished with nine rebounds and six assists.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell admitted that their game plan on Dybantsa didn't work in the second half, as shared by Clemson reporter Derrian Carter.

“Brownell said the goal for guarding BYU’s AJ Dybantsa was to not allow him to get to the free-throw line. He shot two free throws in the first half and shot eight in the second,” wrote Carter on X.

He also quoted Brownell as saying: “He’s (Dybantsa) a great player, so he’s going to eventually find some rhythm, and he made some big plays.”

The 18-year-old Dybantsa shot 9-of-10 from the charity stripe.

Clemson fell to 7-3, while the 10th-ranked BYU improved to 8-1.

The Tigers were led by Jestin Porter, who finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Dybantsa continues to turn heads in probably his only year at BYU. Many are already tagging him as the consensus No. 1 overall pick in next year's NBA Draft.