After Kirk Cousins led the Atlanta Falcons to a come-from-behind win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday, it had to be asked: You like that?

The Buccaneers did not, especially Todd Bowles, who seemingly threw his players under the bus. But Cousins couldn't care less, as he enjoyed the Falcons' one-point victory, 29-28. They improved to 5-9.

The 37-year-old Cousins delivered a vintage performance, going 30-of-44 for season-highs of 373 yards and three touchdowns, all to Kyle Pitts. He had no interceptions and was only sacked once.

Cousins was proud of their group after the gutsy win.

“I think our group just shared character and resiliency in a short week. We're just so grateful that we found a way (to win),” said the veteran quarterback, as quoted by Falcons reporter Terrin Waack.

Cousins has always embodied resolve in his illustrious career. He has been hobbled by injuries and even lost his starting job to Michael Penix Jr. last year. Yet he has never failed to show up.

In seven games this season, the four-time Pro Bowler has logged a completion rate of 62.6%, throwing for 1,218 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Safe to say, their close win against the Buccaneers will be a memorable one for Cousins.

“It’s been a difficult two years since tearing my Achilles. All I know to do is trust and keep going and walk by faith, not by sight, and that can be hard sometimes. Nights like tonight, you get a boost,” said Cousins in a report from the Associated Press.