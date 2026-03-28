Cameron Boozer is destined for a career in the NBA, but he might be looking to try his hand at reporting after that ends. The Duke star played the part following his team's March Madness win over St. John's, interviewing teammate Caleb Foster after advancing to the Elite Eight.

After somehow ending up with a microphone in his hands, Boozer went straight to Foster, who played his first game since March 7.

“Mr. Foster, I have some questions for you, man,” Boozer said. “How's it feel in your first game back? You got us going on a second-half run. Talk to us, man, what was going through your mind?”

Foster's pre-game comments went viral when head coach Jon Scheyer revealed his injured point guard told him he had to “promise” that he would be able to suit up again before the end of the season when he went down. Foster reiterated that sentiment to Boozer, calling Duke the “most connected team” in college basketball.

“I love my brothers; I love playing with y'all,” Foster said. “Just provide a spark and find a way to win, that's what we do every game all year… It comes down to the preparation we did in the summer. Strong men coming together — I think we're the most connected team in the country and it shows.”

Foster then took the mic from Boozer and turned the tables, asking the ACC Player of the Year what went through his mind down the stretch.

“Like you said, just find a way to win,” Boozer said. “Just getting downhill. I realized they weren't really helping, so just attacking to score and not trying to pass anymore.”

Had to find CFOS after the legendary performance pic.twitter.com/fjAXtggpKK — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 28, 2026

Duke has now reached the March Madness Elite Eight for the third time in Scheyer's four seasons. They will look to keep the ball rolling against No. 2-seeded UConn on Sunday afternoon.