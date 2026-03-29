Daeqwon Plowden only played six games for the Atlanta Hawks, but undrafted players who are fighting to secure a rotation spot next season do not usually need a strong reason to take the court with a chip on their shoulder. The former Bowling Green standout wanted to make his old NBA employer regret trading him to the Phoenix Suns last offseason. He certainly got State Farm Arena's attention during Saturday's game.

Plowden caught a pass from Devin Carter in transition and unloaded a powerful dunk a few minutes into the second quarter. Corey Kispert was the defender, but he appeared to step out of harm's way when it became obvious that nothing could stop the 6-foot-4 wing. Plowden has 11 points for the game at time of print, and those are two he will likely remember and savor for some time.

The Hawks are delighted by what they are building this season, but it probably stings at least a little to see someone they shipped out of town produce elsewhere.

Daeqwon Plowden SLAMS it home against his old team 😤pic.twitter.com/EDLnZvbdny — Kings Nation (@KingsNationCP) March 29, 2026

Plowden entered this inter-conference matchup having scored 65 points across his last three contests. He drilled six 3-pointers in a narrow 121-117 loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday, so Atlanta should be grateful that he has not inflicted more damage on this night. Of course, the 27-year-old is focused on more than just enacting revenge against the Hawks. He is trying to prove himself to the Kings or future suitors.

Daeqwon Plowden is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from 3-point range. He is getting more opportunities amid the Kings' lost season, doing his best to convince management that he belongs in Sacramento's plans going into the 2026-27 campaign.

An emphatic dunk could be a good way to create a lasting impression.