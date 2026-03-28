Michigan basketball fans need to hope that Yaxel Lendeborg's mom is in the arena for each of the team's remaining March Madness games.

Coming off his best game of the tournament in a win over Alabama, Lendeborg credited his mother for his big game that vaulted Michigan into the Elite Eight. The Big Ten Player of the Year has given his mom credit before, but specifically thanked her for being the energizer behind his 23-point double-double.

“None of this would be possible if it wasn't for her helping me out and believing in me more than I believed in myself,” Lendeborg said after the game. “The majority of the time when she's here in the stands, I feel like I get a lot more aggressive. She has a certain calling whenever I get the ball, and I can hear nobody else in the stadium but her. It puts me in attack mode, honestly.

“There were times when I was looking to pass the ball and I hear the noise and it's like, I must have an opening that I don't see, so I just go, and if something happens, something happens. The majority of the time, something good happened today. I'm gonna continue to keep playing hard when she's here and continue to make sure she gets to continue to watch me play in college as long as she can.”

"I can hear nobody else in the stadium but her." ❤️ Yaxel Lendeborg discussed how grateful he is for his mom's continued love & support. pic.twitter.com/5Js88vv0L0 — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 28, 2026

Lendeborg previously revealed that his mom is the entire reason he still plays basketball in an article for ‘The Player's Tribune.' The 23-year-old famously only played 11 games for his high school varsity team due to poor grades and was ready to give up on the sport before his mother, Yissel Raposo, dragged him out of his funk.

Safe to say, Yissel made the right call, giving her son a purpose and leading him to become one of the biggest stars in college basketball at Michigan.

Lendeborg added 12 rebounds and seven assists to his stat line, falling three dimes short of a triple-double. He is now averaging 19.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists on a hyper-efficient 63.3 percent shooting through Michigan's first three March Madness games.