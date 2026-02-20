Kansas basketball features the potential top pick of June's NBA Draft. Yet Darryn Peterson is facing criticism over his desire to play by basketball analysts following the Jayhawks. Even Elmarko Jackson and head coach Bill Self have spoken up.

Self needed to address a cramping issue involving his prized freshman Thursday. Peterson suddenly is hit with limited minutes due to the issue.

What does Jackson think of everything? He managed to hold back on Peterson with reporters postgame.

“He had a really good first half, so I'm not gonna talk about the second half,” Jackson bluntly told the media.

What happened to Kansas star Darryn Peterson after win?

Peterson tallied 23 points in a span of 19 minutes.

The guard pulled down just two rebounds — and that's not the only low number attached to him.

Peterson never scored in the final 20 minutes — again dealing with the cramps setback. He settled for only three total minutes in the second.

Again, theories sparked if Peterson is serious about the NBA with the topic rising in local media around Kansas City.

After another game that Darryn Peterson checked himself out. @cdotharrison explained how this is becoming a frustrating trend. Listen to The Drive weekdays 2-6pm 📻 : https://t.co/y57slyrQj7

📺 : https://t.co/2ubxvenh2N pic.twitter.com/Q89cHmCWiK — 96.5 The Fan (@TheFan965) February 19, 2026

National analysts like Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports are weighing in too.

“The bottom line is that when he's been on the floor and not limited, he's been even better than expected. Unfortunately though, the times when he's been out of the line-up, or noticeably tentative even when he is playing, continue to mount,” Finkelstein wrote on Thursday.

He adds that while “most NBA executive” favor him as the top pick, “this ongoing trend is creating some pause.” Questions about his physical durability have risen.