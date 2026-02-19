Kansas basketball rebounded from its loss to Iowa State with an 81-69 victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night. Still, the story was once again not who was on the court, but who was off the court. Darryn Peterson left the game with cramps again, playing just 18 minutes.

Once again, Bill Self was left miffed about the cramping, per The Field of 68.

“We've had this happen more than a couple of times… I didn't anticipate that tonight at all. I thought he was good to go. We only got 18 minutes out of him. That's disappointing, because he could've had a really big night,” Self said after the game.

Peterson, a projected top draft pick in the next NBA Draft, has played in just 15 games this year. Further, he has played over 30 minutes in just six of those games. Fans have clearly also become fed up with Peterson missing time.

Darryn Peterson is insanely talented but I do not understand the other stuff. The playing when you want, subbing yourself out of games, it just doesn’t put bro in a positive light. I’m honestly surprised a guy like Bill Self puts up with it. — Jordan Alexander (@jordanrulesTSP) February 19, 2026

While some fans are confused about why Peterson is leaving games, others are questioning his fortitude and future prospects.

Not gone lie that Darryn Peterson situation at Kansas is weird, bro is not a team player at all. That team can be & do so much stuff if he just played full games it’s crazy bc all the other top recruits are hooping regardless of draft projections — 🦈🦈 (@MarliiSlum5) February 19, 2026

Peterson was having another great game when he left the floor. He scored 23 points in 18 minutes, while snagging two rebounds, plus having a block and a steal. He has been stellar overall this year, with 20 points per game, plus 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. While he leads the team in scoring, his 26.9 minutes per game are fourth on the team. This has led to fellow guards Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White having to pick up the slack. The situation has gotten to the point that analysts are starting to question him as well, as Jay Williams did on ESPN Thursday morning.

“If I were a general manager, I would be extremely concerned about Darryn Peterson. … His talent is unquestionable. It's elite. But I don't feel like he really wants to be there.”

Regardless of whether Peterson is on the court or not, the Jayhawks are still finding ways to win. Kansas sits at 20-6 on the season, and 10-3 in conference play. They return to the court Saturday to host Cincinnati.