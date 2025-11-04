Which player will be selected first overall in the 2026 NBA Draft? It is still too early to confidently make an accurate prediction, but Sam Vecenie of The Athletic believes it could be Kansas basketball star Darryn Peterson. Vecenie recently placed Peterson No. 1 overall in a 2026 mock draft.

In the article for The Athletic, Vecenie claimed he has heard the “most excitement” from scouts about Peterson. Peterson offers an element of versatility as a six-foot-five guard. As mentioned in the article, Peterson could realistically play on or off the ball on a consistent basis in the NBA.

“The big step forward for Peterson last year at Prolific Prep came with his passing and playmaking,” Vecenie mentioned, before adding that the guard has already impressed as a scorer.

The Kansas basketball program has high expectations for the 2025-26 campaign. Making a deep tournament run is the goal as the Jayhawks hope Peterson can play up to his potential this season. With a deep roster around him, Kansas will certainly be a team worth closely watching all season long.

There is not a clear No. 1 overall prospect like there was last year — when the Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. With that being said, Darryn Peterson could end up establishing himself as the unquestioned front-runner to be selected first overall in 2026 with a strong campaign.

As for the Kansas basketball team, the Jayhawks will next play North Carolina in an important contest on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM EST.