The Kansas Jayhawks have long been one of the standard bearers in college basketball, especially under head coach Bill Self. Self has led the Jayhawks to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances, including two NCAA national championships. Kansas has always been a program that’s able to attract the top recruits in the country, and they did so yet again with the commitment of five-star guard Tay Kinney this weekend, as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Kinney’s commitment to Kansas gives the Jayhawks their first recruit for the class of 2026. Kinney is considered one of the top point guards in the country. Kansas will certainly have an opening at guard for the 2026-27 season as Darryn Peterson is expected to enter the NBA Draft following this season.

In speaking to On3 Sports, Kinney cited both the Kansas program and Bill Self’s track record of getting players to the NBA as one of the biggest reasons for his decision.

“The University of Kansas. Just because, Bill Self’s background is great. Kansas is just a wining program. I feel like I’m going to be on that stage to be able to get to the league,” Kinney said. “He got pros, you know, how to make pros. And the coaching staff, he’s got Jacque Vaughn. He was an NBA coach, NBA point guard. So just being able to be around that type of person every day in the gym, working out, being coached by him, he knows a lot.”

While Kinney is certainly a big get for the Jayhawks, Kansas has the 2025-26 season at hand to focus on. One of the biggest reasons for optimism surrounding the team this season is the aforementioned Peterson. Peterson is expected to be one of the top freshmen in the country and a candidate for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Peterson joins a strong 2025 recruiting class of Kansas that includes guards Kohl Rosario, Corbin Allen and Nginyu Ngala, forward Samis Calderon and center Paul Mbiya.